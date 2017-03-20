Explanations sought on parking fines in school zones

Claims of revenue raising in school zones

WHAT is parking?

My definition of parking is a car stopped with its engine turned off and the driver getting out of the vehicle, but the council rangers have a different view and theirs is if a car pulls up and looks like it may stop but doesn't. That's good enough for them.

Example: Dropping off a child at a high school and I was late so I pulled in to zone in front of the school where we have been told to drop off students if late so they can go straight to office.

I didn't turn my car engine off, I didn't really stop rolling and told my child to get out of vehicle, then exited the area.

In this time the ranger had taken my photo.

Offence photo and fine turned up week or so later and the time of the offence is 9.04am to 9.04am so how does that make my car parked and the fine for those seconds rolling through is $325.

Go figure it's cheaper to get a parking fine at the hospital and you can be there all day.

All I can say is this is revenue raising at its best.

Chris Judson

Right of reply on animal rights protests

REGARDING Betty Ladner's comments (CCA Letters to the Editor 18/3/17) I don't have the opportunity to rebut all the points she made, but one particular paragraph did wave a red flag.

She excuses the exploitation of non-humans by stating "we use animals in many ways for our entertainment and needs".

In order not to appear 'speciesist' (assigning different values or rights to beings on the basis of their species membership); I take it she can also justify the use of past gladiatorial battles in a ring, the public square stockade where humans were pummelled with rotten fruit, public hangings, trading in black slavery for plantation work, trafficking in young girls for the dancing/sex industry, the forcing of African children to work in the gold mines, the sweat-shops in Asia or frequent gay bashings in cities for the amusement of certain gangs.

All are/were exploiting humans based on class, race, gender and sexual preference but found highly entertaining or needed by other humans at the time and today.

This doesn't make it right.

Commonsense prevails when an act considered amusing and needed by humans does not necessarily condone its existence.

Judi Chesney-Coward

Rebates to combat quad bike deaths

I WRITE to ensure your readers are aware of the rebates available to help increase quad bike safety across our state.

Like your readers, I am deeply concerned about the number of quad bike deaths and injuries and I have been saddened by the recent deaths.

Since 2011, 112 people have lost their lives in quad bike accidents nationally, with 30 of these tragedies occurring in NSW. Those figures are totally unacceptable.

The NSW Government's Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program, introduced last July, gave farmers access to a one-off rebate to buy helmets, undertake training, retrofit safety equipment to existing quad bikes, and/or buy a safer side-by-side farm vehicle.

Earlier this month, we doubled the rebate to $1,000 for the purchase of a side-by-side vehicle, $500 for the retrofitting of safety equipment to an existing quad bike, and $90 for the purchase of an approved helmet.

As many farmers have more than one quad bike, they can now also apply for two rebates, meaning they can be eligible for up to $2,000, rather than the original $500 if they are buying side-by-sides.

Further information is available from www.safework.nsw.gov.au and I really encourage your readers to visit the website and find out what they can do to reduce their risk of death or injury.

Matt Kean

Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation

Kids easily seduced into drug taking

DO WE really believe that increased Government-funded facilities must be the main force confronting mental health and addictions?

It's now time as parents that we thought very hard about this.

It's well known and documented that kids (and not only kids) who are desperately needing 'better feelings about themselves and life', are easily seduced into the 'dangerous and adventurous' - only then to face the miseries that spread so widely.

How can we allow those miserable predator's to bring such misery to our kids and the nation - when we have such better things available?

What has happened to good, loving parental direction and solid stable families?

What about the rewards of sound character guidance, Scouts and Guides, music or art training, sporting options, church youth groups?

Has all these life-building essentials become so dull and devalued that they can now be discarded, or overlooked?

It's amazing how so many adults are 'authorities' on proven life-giving goodness they have never ever considered, or tried; never talked with a Scout or Guide Leader or the Conservatorium of Music, never walked into a Church, never offered to help a sporting group.

And we have all these facilities in this community with good people willing to help - just for the asking! And should we doubt the character and service of others, remember, we can always offer ourselves and take our kids with us!

To ignore our 'family obligations', our kid's health and protection, to have no time, to pay them off, is just so sad - and so costly to the whole nation.

How grateful I am to have had a loving, close, guiding Mum and Dad.

Yes, my brother and I went to a church, football, basketball, tennis, a free gymnasium, camping, many great young friends and they all came with the package.

And best of all, the encouragement to be of service to others. And, they were all freely available!

Ken Palmer

Carparking issues after road rebuild

WHEN Duke St was extended through Pioneer Park last year about a dozen car parking spaces on Harbour Drive were lost.

These spaces are sorely missed by patrons of the Coffs Table Tennis Centre (in the old Museum building) and the Cavanbah Centre next door, as there is only two-hour parking now in the rest of Harbour Dr, whereas the lost parking spaces were for four hours.

So most people using these council properties now have to find parking further afield - such as in The Community Village or a nearby supermarket.

However, there is a solution to reinstating these lost parking spaces; by utilising the grassed area between the Table tennis Centre and the Duke St extension.

The original plans for this area showed the installation of street sculpture and shrubbery, but this has not eventuated to date.

So why not simply make it into extra parking for the people who are hiring these council properties? As not only would this improve the amenity of these well-used venues, it would probably be cheaper for the council than to proceed with the original plans.

Len Evans