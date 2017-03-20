26°
Opinion

Explanations sought on parking fines in school zones

20th Mar 2017 3:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Claims of revenue raising in school zones

WHAT is parking?

My definition of parking is a car stopped with its engine turned off and the driver getting out of the vehicle, but the council rangers have a different view and theirs is if a car pulls up and looks like it may stop but doesn't. That's good enough for them.

Example: Dropping off a child at a high school and I was late so I pulled in to zone in front of the school where we have been told to drop off students if late so they can go straight to office.

I didn't turn my car engine off, I didn't really stop rolling and told my child to get out of vehicle, then exited the area.
In this time the ranger had taken my photo.

Offence photo and fine turned up week or so later and the time of the offence is 9.04am to 9.04am so how does that make my car parked and the fine for those seconds rolling through is $325.

Go figure it's cheaper to get a parking fine at the hospital and you can be there all day.

All I can say is this is revenue raising at its best.

Chris Judson

 

Right of reply on animal rights protests

REGARDING Betty Ladner's comments (CCA Letters to the Editor 18/3/17) I don't have the opportunity to rebut all the points she made, but one particular paragraph did wave a red flag.

She excuses the exploitation of non-humans by stating "we use animals in many ways for our entertainment and needs".

In order not to appear 'speciesist' (assigning different values or rights to beings on the basis of their species membership); I take it she can also justify the use of past gladiatorial battles in a ring, the public square stockade where humans were pummelled with rotten fruit, public hangings, trading in black slavery for plantation work, trafficking in young girls for the dancing/sex industry, the forcing of African children to work in the gold mines, the sweat-shops in Asia or frequent gay bashings in cities for the amusement of certain gangs.

All are/were exploiting humans based on class, race, gender and sexual preference but found highly entertaining or needed by other humans at the time and today.

This doesn't make it right.

Commonsense prevails when an act considered amusing and needed by humans does not necessarily condone its existence.

Judi Chesney-Coward

 

Rebates to combat quad bike deaths

I WRITE to ensure your readers are aware of the rebates available to help increase quad bike safety across our state.

Like your readers, I am deeply concerned about the number of quad bike deaths and injuries and I have been saddened by the recent deaths.

Since 2011, 112 people have lost their lives in quad bike accidents nationally, with 30 of these tragedies occurring in NSW. Those figures are totally unacceptable.

The NSW Government's Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program, introduced last July, gave farmers access to a one-off rebate to buy helmets, undertake training, retrofit safety equipment to existing quad bikes, and/or buy a safer side-by-side farm vehicle.

Earlier this month, we doubled the rebate to $1,000 for the purchase of a side-by-side vehicle, $500 for the retrofitting of safety equipment to an existing quad bike, and $90 for the purchase of an approved helmet.

As many farmers have more than one quad bike, they can now also apply for two rebates, meaning they can be eligible for up to $2,000, rather than the original $500 if they are buying side-by-sides.

Further information is available from www.safework.nsw.gov.au and I really encourage your readers to visit the website and find out what they can do to reduce their risk of death or injury.

Matt Kean

Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation

 

Kids easily seduced into drug taking

DO WE really believe that increased Government-funded facilities must be the main force confronting mental health and addictions?

It's now time as parents that we thought very hard about this.

It's well known and documented that kids (and not only kids) who are desperately needing 'better feelings about themselves and life', are easily seduced into the 'dangerous and adventurous' - only then to face the miseries that spread so widely. 　

How can we allow those miserable predator's to bring such misery to our kids and the nation - when we have such better things available?

What has happened to good, loving parental direction and solid stable families?

What about the rewards of sound character guidance, Scouts and Guides, music or art training, sporting options, church youth groups?

Has all these life-building essentials become so dull and devalued that they can now be discarded, or overlooked?

It's amazing how so many adults are 'authorities' on proven life-giving goodness they have never ever considered, or tried; never talked with a Scout or Guide Leader or the Conservatorium of Music, never walked into a Church, never offered to help a sporting group.

And we have all these facilities in this community with good people willing to help - just for the asking! And should we doubt the character and service of others, remember, we can always offer ourselves and take our kids with us!

To ignore our 'family obligations', our kid's health and protection, to have no time, to pay them off, 　is just so sad - and so costly to the whole nation.

How grateful I am to have had a loving, close, guiding Mum and Dad.

Yes, my brother and I went to a church, football, basketball, tennis, a free gymnasium, camping, many great young friends and they all came with the package.

And best of all, the encouragement to be of service to others. And, they were all freely available!

Ken Palmer

 

Carparking issues after road rebuild

WHEN Duke St was extended through Pioneer Park last year about a dozen car parking spaces on Harbour Drive were lost.　

These spaces are sorely missed by patrons of the Coffs Table Tennis Centre (in the old Museum building) and the Cavanbah Centre next door, as there is only two-hour parking now in the rest of Harbour Dr, whereas the lost parking spaces were for four hours.

So most people using these council properties now have to find parking further afield - such as in The Community Village or a nearby supermarket.　

However, there is a solution to reinstating these lost parking spaces; by utilising the grassed area between the Table tennis Centre and the Duke St extension.

The original plans for this area showed the installation of street sculpture and shrubbery, but this has not eventuated to date.

So why not simply make it into extra parking for the people who are hiring these council properties?　 As not only would this improve the amenity of these well-used venues, it would probably be cheaper for the council than to proceed with the original plans.

Len Evans

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast advocate coffs harbour letters to the editor opinion

VIDEO: Floodwaters recede, top weekly rainfall almost 500mm

VIDEO: Floodwaters recede, top weekly rainfall almost 500mm

River and creek heights recede around the region after Sunday's flood evacuation orders on the Coffs Coast, but showers to continue until mid-week.

Explanations sought on parking fines in school zones

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Champion effort out at sea

TIME FOR RECOGNITION: This month's Community Champion, Darren Squibb, receives a watch from Michael Parry at Parrys Jewellers.

Community champion of the month receives gift.

Man stabbed to the chest, teenager refused bail

A teenager has been charged over a domestic related stabbing that has left a man hospitalised.

Young man to face court over stabbing on Coffs Coast

Local Partners

Champion effort out at sea

EACH week one community- driven member of the public is nominated to be featured in the Advocate and acknowledged for their work.

1800 trampoline injuries have paramedics jumping

Trampoline injuries have been on the increase and paramedics have issued a warning.

We've all laughed at video clips of people falling off trampolines

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away at his home near St Louis, Missouri, on Saturday.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

NEW LISTING

4/41 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000

Premium location, solid construction and generous layout mean this 2 bedroom townhouse will appeal to investors and owner-occupiers alike. The open plan design...

NEW LISTING

14 Kotuku Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $410,000

Set in a desirable cul-de-sac location and close to schools and sporting facilities, #14 Kotuku Street provides the perfect setting for your family home. The...

Large Beachside Family Home

11 Nambucca Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $510,000

Secure this immaculately maintained beachside family home for the same price as a new apartment in this popular beachside location. Walk to cafe's, a selection of...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000-$790...

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,695m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!