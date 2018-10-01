Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Motorist crashes through fish and chip store front

Stuart Cumming
by
1st Oct 2018 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has crashed through the front of Coast fish and chip shop this morning.

Blue Marlin Takeaway owner Richard Simson said a woman had accidentally driven through the glass front of his family's Maple Street takeaway in Maleny.

Emergency services were called to the scene 6.30am Monday.

"Someone forgot to put their foot on the brake," Mr Simson said.

"It's broken a big plate glass window."

The woman was not injured and there was no structural damage to the building.

"She is a customer so it is all fair in love and war."

He said he would board-up the damage and wait for the public holiday to pass so he could get someone in to replace the glass.

crash editors picks fish and chips maleny shop sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Celebrating culture and cuisine at Curryfest 2018

    premium_icon Celebrating culture and cuisine at Curryfest 2018

    News THOUSANDS of locals and visitors gathered at Wooglooolga's Beach St to celebrate Indian culture, cuisine and dance.

    Recognising hard working women

    Recognising hard working women

    News Nominate the 2019 Coffs Coast Woman of the Year.

    Police call on residents to be more 'security-conscious'

    premium_icon Police call on residents to be more 'security-conscious'

    News Police issue warning for locals to be more security-conscious.

    Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

    Reckless: Burnout on national highway leave police fuming

    News VIDEO: Ute driver pulls a burnout on the Pacific Highway

    Local Partners