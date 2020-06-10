Motorist behaviour praised over long weekend despite arrests

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol following an alleged high speed pursuit which started at Glenugie and ended near the Big Banana at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Frank Redward

DESPITE the number of alleged offences including an alleged high-speed pursuit, lead foot drivers, a persistent drink driver and an ill-timed burnout, police have praised the conduct of the majority of drivers on our roads over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Jarrod French said 1611 random breath tests were conducted over the long weekend which resulted in nine drink driving charges being laid, and 285 traffic infringements issued across the entire district.

"We were pleased with the general behaviour of motorists, apart from a few isolated incidents," A/Insp French said.

"We had no fatalities over the weekend across the whole north region which is something that should be recognised, and that's a good result over any long weekend.

"The number of incidents was still low, so we can't let an alleged pursuit and burnout tarnish the good behaviour of a majority of motorists."