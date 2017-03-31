Two major highways closed due to flooding

UPDATE: The Summerland Way is now closed from Clarence Way in Koolkahn and Ellangowan Rd, Casino in both directions due to flooding.

Conditions are reportedly worst at Whiporie, about half way between Grafton and Casino.

Motorists are still advised to travel north and south via the New England Highway due to localised flooding and closures near the Queensland border.

The Pacific Highway is closed between Clothiers Creek and Chinderah due to flooding.

Motorists in the Clarence Valley are advised that Iluka Rd at the Esk River is now shut due to flooding.

BEFORE: MAJOR road closures continue to be an issue for motorists travelling from Sydney to Brisbane along the Pacific Highway and Summerland Way.

The Bruxner Highway also remained closed between Casino and Goonellabah.

Motorists are reminded NOT to travel on a closed flooded road.

Plan before you travel by using the trip planner at www.livetraffic.com or or by calling 132 701.