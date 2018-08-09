Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who was lying some distance from the roadway.
The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who was lying some distance from the roadway. Trevor Veale
News

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with head injuries

Jasmine Minhas
by
9th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAIL bike rider has been left with head and neck injuries after crashing into a tree at Korora.

It is understood the male rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident which took place around 12:45pm on a dirt track known as Rover Trail, located just off Bruxner Park Rd.

The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who had been lying some distance from the roadway and could not be reached by paramedics.

He has been taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

 

NSW Ambulance transport the injured cyclist to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.
NSW Ambulance transport the injured cyclist to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. Trevor Veale

Related Items

nsw ambulance ses trail bike crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Nats salute 'local champion' Luke Hartsuyker

    premium_icon Nats salute 'local champion' Luke Hartsuyker

    News Deputy Prime Minister honour Luke Hartsuyker for his service

    Spectacular sight to play out on the highway

    Spectacular sight to play out on the highway

    News Big Banana gets tied up for Rescue Day.

    MP's retirement a wise decision says Greens candidate

    premium_icon MP's retirement a wise decision says Greens candidate

    News Greens candidate responds to Luke Hartsuyker's retirement.

    Trail bike rider injured in Korora crash

    Trail bike rider injured in Korora crash

    Breaking Ambulance crews rush to the aid of motorbike rider

    Local Partners