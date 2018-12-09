Motorcyclist on L-plates clocked at 220kmh

A LEARNER rider has been charged after he was caught speeding at more than 110km over the legal limit on the Coffs Coast.

Police said officer from the Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a motorcycle travelling at excess speed along the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.

The alleged offence happened on Saturday around 9.30pm.

It's alleged the Kawasaki was travelling at speeds of up to 220km/h in a sign-posted 110km/h zone.

Officers stopped the motorcycle and spoke with the rider, an 18-year-old man.

The man's learner licence restricts him to a maximum speed of 90km/h.

The Valla Beach man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for riding at a speed dangerous, and excess speed limit over 45km/h.

He is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 6 February 2019.

The man's licence was suspended.