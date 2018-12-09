Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist on L-plates clocked at 220kmh

9th Dec 2018 6:00 PM

A LEARNER rider has been charged after he was caught speeding at more than 110km over the legal limit on the Coffs Coast.

Police said officer from the Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a motorcycle travelling at excess speed along the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.

The alleged offence happened on Saturday around 9.30pm.

It's alleged the Kawasaki was travelling at speeds of up to 220km/h in a sign-posted 110km/h zone.

Officers stopped the motorcycle and spoke with the rider, an 18-year-old man.

The man's learner licence restricts him to a maximum speed of 90km/h.

The Valla Beach man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for riding at a speed dangerous, and excess speed limit over 45km/h.

He is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 6 February 2019.

The man's licence was suspended.

coffs coast court highway patrol l-plate motorcyclist raleigh valla
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Double fatality closes Pacific Highway

    BREAKING: Double fatality closes Pacific Highway

    Breaking NSW Police have confirmed two people are dead and one seriously injured in a single-vehicle roll-over on the Pacific Highway.

    • 9th Dec 2018 8:32 PM
    Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

    premium_icon Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

    Breaking NSW Police confirm two men have died in crash near Glenugie

    • 9th Dec 2018 9:14 PM
    UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    premium_icon UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    News The 36-year-old is at the John Hunter Hospital.

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    News The man has been flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

    Local Partners