Motorcyclist lucky to be alive

The scene of an accident south of Nambucca Heads where a motorcycle collided heavily with a campervan.

The scene of an accident south of Nambucca Heads where a motorcycle collided heavily with a campervan. Frank Redward

AN act of quick thinking by a motorcyclist probably saved his life this afternoon.

Riding south on Giinagay Way south of Nambucca Heads a male rider aged in his 20s walked away with minor injuries but his Kawasaki suffered a much worse fate as it was trapped under a campervan.

First reports suggest the rider saw the campervan across the road, possibly trying to execute a three-point or U-turn.

In an instinctive manoeuvre, the rider "lay the bike down”, allowing it to crash underneath the campervan while he slid past at high speed.

The rider sustained minor injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment. Sadly the motorbike sustained more damage but there's a possibility it could be repaired.

Ginnagay Way traffic flow was reduced to one lane of stop/gp traffic for approximately two hours while debris from the accident was cleared.