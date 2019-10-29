Menu
Motorcyclist killed in crash on the Mid North Coast

29th Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
UPDATE: A MAN has died after he crashed on a motorcycle on the Mid North Coast overnight.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene on Wallace St on Monday about 7.35pm.

The motorcyclist lost control on a bend and was thrown from his bike, police said. 

Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended; however, the 23-year-old man died at the scene.

A crime scene was established and officers commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

The crash happened on Wallace St, Macksville on Monday night.
EARLIER: A MAN has died in a motorcycle crash on the Mid North Coast. 

The fatal accident happened on Monday night in Macksville on Wallace St. 

Police will release further details on the crash today. 

