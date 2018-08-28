Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist injured in crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
28th Aug 2018 7:34 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital a collision with a kangaroo at Lowood early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Glamorgan Vale Rd just after 5am.

The rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.

It comes after a pedestrian was injured in a crash with a truck at Redbank overnight.

The crash happened on Henderson St and Kruger Pde shortly before 5.30pm.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

lowood qas redbank traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Govt accused of 'fraudulent' north-east timber supply claims

    premium_icon Govt accused of 'fraudulent' north-east timber supply claims

    News THE NSW Government has been accused of 'fraudulently' claiming there's a shortfall in high-quality timber available in State Forests in north-east NSW.

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:00 PM
    A community of recyclers

    A community of recyclers

    News Garbage trucks are a recycling reminder.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:45 PM
    Doing it for the farmers

    Doing it for the farmers

    News Farm dress day for the farmers.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:15 PM
    PM missed the point ... big time

    premium_icon PM missed the point ... big time

    News Sco Mo proven wrong as he won his way to the Prime Ministership.

    Local Partners