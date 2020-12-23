Menu
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Wednesday after colliding with a ute on the Pacific Highway. Photo: Frank Redward
Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A motorcyclist has been lucky to escape with minor injuries after a heavy collision with a four-wheel drive camper on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The 50-year-old rider was heading north at around 9.30 this morning when he ran into the back of the silver ute just outside the Coast Hotel in Coffs Harbour.

Northbound lanes were affected for almost an hour as emergency services cleared the scene and treated the man, whose head hit the back of the camper.

Despite concerns from onlookers that the man may have been at risk of serious neck or spinal injuries, NSW Ambulance confirmed the man has sustained injuries to his hand.

coffs harbour crash pacific highway pacific highway crash
