Motorcyclist dies in Repton accident

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle accident near Repton.

At about 6.15pm on Thursday, a motorcycle and a rigid tipper truck have collided on Pine Creek Way near the intersection of Keevers Dr.

The male motorcyclist has died at the scene.

The truck driver and several witnesses stopped after the crash and provided aid until the arrival of emergency services.

The truck driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Local diversions are in place around the crash site.

For the latest on road conditions motorists should check www.livetraffic.com.