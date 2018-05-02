Menu
Login
John Gass
News

25 year-old man killed in CQ motorcycle crash last night

vanessa jarrett
by
2nd May 2018 5:10 AM

UPDATE 6.20AM: A 25 YEAR-old man was killed last night in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services received the call at 10.39pm.

The Mount Tyson man, a suburb near Toowoomba, was transported to Blackwater hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

The Forensic Crash unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 

 

5AM: A MOTORCYCLIST has died after losing control of his bike in Blackwater about 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was travelling along Stower Street around when he lost of his motorbike at Mackenzie Street and struck a sign.

The 25-year-old Mount Tyson man was taken to Blackwater Hospital however he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The Forensic Crash unit is investigating.

Blackwater is in the Central Highlands, 190 km west of Rockhampton.

The name of the mining township was inspired by the dark colour of local waterholes.

 

blackwater crash editors picks fatal crash police rockhampton
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UNCOVERED: Shipwrecks of the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon UNCOVERED: Shipwrecks of the Coffs Coast

    News Laying buried beneath the sands and waves of the Coffs Coast is a treasure trove of history chartering tragic moments of maritime disaster. SPECIAL INTERACTIVE

    • 2nd May 2018 5:00 AM
    All for the price of a coffee

    All for the price of a coffee

    News Today we move to a Premium online digital subscription model.

    • 2nd May 2018 5:00 AM
    We're for you in delivering the news

    We're for you in delivering the news

    News Advocate today launches premium online news.

    • 2nd May 2018 5:00 AM
    Builder feared for safety of vandals who hit his business

    premium_icon Builder feared for safety of vandals who hit his business

    News VIDEO: Young women behaving badly and targetting local businesses

    • 2nd May 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners