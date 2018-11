The motorcyclist was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A MOTORCYCLIST whose bike crashed into the back of a truck on November 11 has died in hospital.

The 26-year-old man was travelling on Chambers Flat Rd when it collided with the rear of the truck, police said.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, but died today.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.