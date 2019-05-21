Motorcyclist cops suspension after 141kmh in 100kmh zone

A MOTORCYCLIST has been stripped of his licence for six months after he was clocked more than 40kmh over the speed limit.

Crows Nest Police Sergeant Greg Dawes said the 56-year-old was detected travelling at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone at Geham last Wednesday.

Sgt Dawes said police intercepted on the man on the red Ducati on the New England Highway.

The man was issued a $1218 fine, and his licence was suspended for six months.

The high level speed was one of 25 traffic infringement notices issued by Crows Nest police in the past fortnight.