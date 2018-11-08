Motorcyclist, car collision closes highway

EMERGENCY services have this morning responded to a road collision south of Grafton.

The incident occurred on the Pacific Highway at Tyson Street with the highway closed in both directions.

It is understood a motorcycle and car have collided, with the male motorcyclist sustaining leg injuries.

Westpac Life Saver Helicopter is en route to collect the injured man.

Pacific Highway closed in both directions Live Traffic NSW

Diversions

Northbound traffic is advised to use Centenary Drive to Grafton or continue north.

Southbound traffic is advised to travel via Centenary Drive to rejoin the highway south of Grafton.

Heavy vehicles should consider the New England Highway from Sydney.

More information as it comes to hand.