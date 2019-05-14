Motorcyclist suffers ankle injury in accident with car

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway involving a car and a motorcycle at Park Beach this afternoon.

#BREAKING: AMBULANCE paramedics are this afternoon treating a man on the scene of a car and motorcycle crash on the Pacific Highway at Park Beach.

Emergency services were called to the intersection near Bray around 3pm.

An ambulance spokesman said a male motorcycle rider is being treated for an ankle injury.

The man was lifted off the roadway and loaded onto a stretcher and is expected to be transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police are monitoring traffic and one lane has been closed to traffic.