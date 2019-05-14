Menu
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway involving a car and a motorcycle at Park Beach this afternoon.
Motorcyclist suffers ankle injury in accident with car

14th May 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM
#BREAKING: AMBULANCE paramedics are this afternoon treating a man on the scene of a car and motorcycle crash on the Pacific Highway at Park Beach.

Emergency services were called to the intersection near Bray around 3pm.

An ambulance spokesman said a male motorcycle rider is being treated for an ankle injury.

The man was lifted off the roadway and loaded onto a stretcher and is expected to be transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police are monitoring traffic and one lane has been closed to traffic.

Police are directing traffic at the location.
