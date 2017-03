A female motorcyclist was airlifted by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition after a crash at Nymboida on Sunday afternoon.

The Lismore-based Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was tasked to the crash scene, south of the village, at 1.15pm.

Assisted by local ambulance and police the helicopter medical team assessed the female rider before she was flown to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.