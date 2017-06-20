Motorcycle crashes and road toll on rise

KIM Olive has met many motorcyclists in the 45 years he has loved bikes, but estimates 98% of them have been injured on the road - most of them badly, some of them fatally.

"Most don't get back on a bike," he said.

Until late last year, Mr Olive was in the 2%. But in September, on his way home from work, a motorist did an illegal u-turn in front of him.

He hit the car and flew over the top, smashing onto the road.

He ended up with 26 plates and screws in his face, nine fractures in his back, a steel rod in his leg and wiring around a kneecap. He was lucky.

The BMW he was riding is a high bike; had he been riding his Harley-Davidson, he'd be dead.

In the past two months, seven motorcyclists have died on NSW roads.

So far this year, there have been 32 deaths and more than 8200 incidents. Since 2014, some 221 motorcyclists have died on NSW roads.

NSW Ambulance Senior Assistant Commissioner David Dutton and NSW Police Force Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy (centre), join Hornsby Shire Council representatives and motorcycle personnel at this morning's appeal at Huntleys Point.

The figures have prompted NSW Police and NSW Ambulance to urge motorcycle riders to be more careful.

They are also calling on them to order a crash card, which is worn in the lining of the helmet and includes their personal details and medical information.

Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Corboy, the commander of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said riders and motorists were contributing to the toll.

"It's those motorcyclists who choose to take risks in speeding, drink or drug riding, not wearing a proper helmet, riding fatigued or distracted who are costing lives," he said. "It is those other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians who are not keeping a proper look out for motorcyclists (or) presenting a hazard, this is also costing lives," Commissioner Corboy said.

Last year, there were 19,623 motorcycle offences recorded by police. This year, there have been 7190 and counting.

In past years, the number of motorcycles and scooters on NSW roads has increased almost threefold, from 88,146 in 2000 to 230,849.

On the North Coast there have been 992 motorcyclist-related crashes in the three year period.

NSW Ambulance and the NSW Police Force have appealed for safety between road users following alarming road statistics which show more than 220 motorcyclists have died on our roads in the past 3.5 years, with 33 so far this year (32 riders, one pillion).