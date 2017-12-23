Menu
Motorcycle crash claims life of 26-year-old man

Emergency services attended the scene of the fatal crash this afternoon.
A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a single-vehicle crash near Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Waterfall Way, Dorrigo, about 65km west of Coffs Harbour, just before 2.30pm today following reports that a motorcycle had crashed into a rock wall.

The rider, a 26-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have established a crime scene and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

