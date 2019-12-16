Motorcycle cops fed up: ‘Every day they detect multiple offences’

Motorcycle police say drivers aren’t getting the message.

Motorcycle police say drivers aren’t getting the message.

Motorcycle cops are fed up with Coffs Harbour drivers who continue to use phones behind the wheel.

The Coffs Harbour area has two officers dedicated to patrolling on motorcycles.

According to Acting Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Peter O’Reilly, drivers aren’t getting the message that it’s illegal, and extremely dangerous, to hold and use a mobile phone at any time while driving.

“Every time the motorcycle police work they detect multiple offences,” Insp O’Reilly said.

“It’s a very serious offence and you lose five demerit points off your licence and during double demerits that means you’ve virtually lost your licence.

“If you’re driving your car, drive your car. Don’t lose focus, the call can wait.”

In addition to the loss of demerit points, a $344 fine ($457 in a school zone) also applies.

Inspector Peter O'Reilly.

Alcohol related assaults

WITH the festive season upon us, police have been busy with an increasing number of alcohol related assaults.

The positive news, is the number of alcohol related assaults outside licensed venues are down and Insp O’Reilly says that’s a direct result of the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord.

It is a partnership involving licenced premises, the police, the Roads and Traffic Authority, the Mid North Coast Area Health Service and Coffs Harbour City Council.

They recently introduced the ‘Barred from One Barred from All’ register with troublemakers barred from participating venues including restaurants, clubs, pubs and bottle shops from Sawtell up to Red Rock and out to Glenreagh.

RELATED: Three troublemakers added to the Barred from One Barred from All register

Insp O’Reilly has reminded festive party goers to make the most of the Plan B bus which will offer locals and tourists a lift home after a night out at local venues on Friday and Saturday nights in December and January.

“Unlike the NightRider Bus Service on New Years Eve, this is a much broader and longer sustained bus service running all the way through from December to January including New Years Eve,” Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol Supervisor Senior Sergeant Jarrod Langan said.

The bus will depart and return to suburbs both north and south of Coffs Harbour.

RELATED: A Plan B to help you get home safely after a night out