A MOTORYCYCLE rider has been rushed to hospital after hitting a give-way sign at high speed.

The 30-year-old rider suffered neck and chest injuries from the accident which took place just after 5.30pm on Monday at the Butlers Rd and Pine Creek Way roundabout at Bonville.

NSW Ambulance and police attended the scene.

He was then conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the motorcycle was unregistered.