A TRAIL bike rider was airlifted to Gold Coast hospital on Sunday.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a scene at Bucca, west of Coffs Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

A winch was used so the medical crew could access the patient.

The 32-year-old male was treated for head injuries.

He was last night flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital and was reported to be in a serious condition.