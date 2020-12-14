Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Loganlea motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, jaw, missing teeth
Crime

Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

14th Dec 2020 8:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has suffered broken bones and has had teeth knocked out after he was hit by a motorbike at a park south of Brisbane.

Police are seeking witnesses to the event at Evergreen Park at Loganlea about 5.30pm on Sunday.

They say the man was walking his dog in the park when he approached a man on a motorbike who was alleged riding dangerously in the area.

After an argument, the rider is alleged to have deliberately ridden his bike into the man.

The man was taken to Logan Hospital and has received treatment for a broken leg and jaw and missing teeth.

Anyone with information, or footage, is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Motorbike hit and run: Broken leg, broken jaw, missing teeth

More Stories

crash hit and run motorbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Bellinger river rising as SES prepare for deluge

        Premium Content UPDATE: Bellinger river rising as SES prepare for deluge

        News With the worst of the rain yet to come, local crews have been gathering intel

        • 14th Dec 2020 8:44 AM
        IN COURT: 81 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 81 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Wednesday, December...

        ‘We are in the eye of the storm’ warns Mayor

        ‘We are in the eye of the storm’ warns Mayor

        Weather ‘The worst is yet to come,’ says Mayor Denise Knight.

        Coffs braces for second serve of wild weather

        Premium Content Coffs braces for second serve of wild weather

        Weather PHOTOS: After heavy rain overnight on Friday, Coffs braces for more of the same.