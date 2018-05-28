Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

A motorbike rider was seriously injured in an accident on a property west of Nambucca Heads last night.

A MAN injured in a motorbike crash last night on a property west of Nambucca Heads remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called out at 7pm on Sunday for reports that a motorbike rider had suffered serious head injuries after an incident in a paddock in Buckra Bendini.

The 23-year-old male rider was treated on scene by the helicopter critical care medical team and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital where he today remains in a serious condition.