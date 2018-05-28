Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider was seriously injured in an accident on a property west of Nambucca Heads last night.
A motorbike rider was seriously injured in an accident on a property west of Nambucca Heads last night. Contributed
News

Motorbike rider seriously injured in crash

28th May 2018 10:00 AM

A MAN injured in a motorbike crash last night on a property west of Nambucca Heads remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called out at 7pm on Sunday for reports that a motorbike rider had suffered serious head injuries after an incident in a paddock in Buckra Bendini.

The 23-year-old male rider was treated on scene by the helicopter critical care medical team and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital where he today remains in a serious condition.

accident buckra bendini motor bike crash nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

    Coffs pub makes state's most 'violent' list

    News A COFFS Harbour hotel has been named and shamed as the fourth most 'violent' venue in the state.

    • 28th May 2018 11:30 AM
    Crime scene established at Bellingen store

    Crime scene established at Bellingen store

    News CRIME scene established at a Bellingen store this morning.

    • 28th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Wedding Expo will help give your day the wow factor

    Wedding Expo will help give your day the wow factor

    News Events specialists will be at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

    Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    premium_icon Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    News NSW Police and RFS are investigating the cause of the blaze

    Local Partners