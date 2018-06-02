‘Holy s***’: Freak crash rocks GP

He somehow walked away unscathed.

He somehow walked away unscathed.

MICHELE Pirro survived a horrendous 350km/h crash during a practice session for his home Italian GP today.

The MotoGP test rider, 31, took off on a straight before skidding across the track and into the gravel just 20 minutes into the second practice at Mugello, The Sun reports.

Pirro was knocked unconscious when he hit the ground, but by the time he was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks, he had regained consciousness, according to motorsport.com.

He somehow walked away unscathed.

The Ducati tester braked at the end of a 1.1km straight before Turn 1 when his rear tyre lifted up.

This launched the rider spectacularly into the air and the session was immediately red-flagged.

Pirro eventually came to a stop on the gravel and was quickly attended to by medical staff before being taken to a Florence hospital by helicopter for further examinations.

Trackside doctors were on the scene in a heartbeat.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Spanish TV channel Movistar Pirro was awake but couldn't recall the crash.

Pirro was reportedly talking in hospital but couldn’t remember the crash.

Ciabatti said: "I spoke a few minutes ago with [Ducati team manager] Davide Tardozzi, who is in the medical centre. Apparently the situation is less serious than it looked before.

"Michele recognises people and can talk. He doesn't remember anything.

"He can move his legs and arms, but he could have a problem with the shoulder, so they are going to check it in a hospital in Florence with an MRI to make sure nothing is broken."

The Italian MotoGP starts at 1pm on Sunday as local favourites Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi look to close in on leader Marc Marquez.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.