Ruben Scott. Picture: Facebook
News

‘All I do is cry’: Grieving mum’s disbelief

by Sonia Kohlbacher, AAP
10th Jun 2019 3:18 PM

The young mother of a little boy found dead in a dam three days after he went missing on an isolated Queensland cattle station says she can't believe he is gone.

Police divers found Ruben Scott's body 100 metres from his home on Koolatah Station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula on Friday afternoon. Natasha Scott says none of it feels real.

"Ever since you left me it feels like you're going to walk back through my door, yell out 'mum ma' and give me a big cuddle," she wrote on Facebook on Monday.

 

Ruben Scott with mum Natasha Scott.
Natasha Scott said she finding it hard to believe her son was gone. Picture: Facebook
"I had you when I was just 16, we did it incredibly hard but eventually got on our little feet.

"You used to laugh and smile when I played back the videos I recorded of you and now all I do is cry because I know you're never coming back to me."

Ruben was last seen by Ms Scott at 5.44pm on Tuesday, sparking an immediate search for the two-year-old.

 

Divers search for Ruben Scott at Koolatah Station in Cape York last week. Picture: Qld Police
The two-year-old’s family was told before his body was found there was no hope he would survive. Picture: Facebook
Indigenous rangers, police, State Emergency Services crews, workers from neighbouring properties and the toddler's family scoured the property on foot, horseback, motorbikes and from the air.

But their hopes of finding him alive were dashed late on Thursday when his family was told too much time had passed for him to have survived alone.

Divers searched the waterways, which are known crocodile habitats, finding his tiny body in a lagoon at the edge of the homestead's yard.

boy missing ruben scott

