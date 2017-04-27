Mother's plea to save baby boy dying from rare disease

Baby Peter has been diagnosed with a rare and complex congenital heart condition which needs to be corrected urgently, or he will die within weeks.

AFTER the still birth of their first son, Lyn and Peter were ecstatic to hear the news they were expecting another son. But when baby Peter was born on February 13, they were told he would die within weeks.

Julie Byers, a Bellingen local, works in the Solomon Islands and is trying to raise funds to enable her friend and colleague Lyn and her husband Peter to bring their two-month-old baby to Australia to have heart surgery.

Their story has made the news in their home country, with many desperately trying to help give baby Peter a fighting chance at life.

Baby Peter has been diagnosed with a rare and complex congenital heart condition which needs to be corrected urgently, but because the Solomon Islands is a developing country there is no access to cardiologists that can perform the interventionist surgery.

They are hoping to get the surgery done in Melbourne, however the cost stands at a hefty $150,000.

When his condition was discovered during the 20 weeks pregnancy scan, doctors gave Lyn and Peter the option of either having the baby in Melbourne where he would undergo corrective surgery straight after birth - or terminate the pregnancy.

Baby Peter's surgery will cost a hefty $150,000. Contributed

Lyn was on a student visa and was not eligible for any support, while Peter was not allowed to work in Australia under the terms of Lyn's scholarship. It was impossible for them to afford the $150,000 surgery.

"It seemed so overwhelming as the doctors kept iterating that it is quite a rare and complex heart condition and that our darling son might still need multiple surgeries, and that we should strongly consider termination,” said Lyn.

”But termination was not an option for us. The sight of Peter waving his little hand every time I went for a scan was too much for us to just give up on him.”

Lyn and Peter desperately tried to seek help, visiting doctors, social services and organisations that could help them financially.

"There was not much gained and time was running out. We were left on our own to find our way around. I was heavily pregnant and ran the risk of not being able to travel if things dragged on.

"Holding on to our faith, my husband and I made the difficult decision for me to return back to the Solomon Islands to have the baby.

"Health services in Solomon Islands are free but as it is a developing country the standard is quite low and facilities are poor in comparison to Australia. Hence the risks were quite high for both the baby and me. But we got through the birth and Peter proved to be a fighter.”

Baby Peter's complex disease involves an atrio ventricular discordance resulting in cyanosis of the baby, the blue colouring of the skin and lips due to low oxygen levels in the blood.

His left and right ventricle are reversed and he has a hole in his heart.

"After I feed him sometimes, I see his little body struggle for enough breath and I panic that his heart will stop pumping and that we will lose him.”

Julie Byers has begun a campaign to bring baby Peter to Australia.

"Yes, his condition is complex but we can't let complexity to be a reason for our gorgeous little boy to die. We won't give up on him. He deserves a chance at life and he has proved that he can do it, that is why we still have him with us,” said Lyn.

"Please help us give our little Peter the opportunity to live and enjoy his life.”

Click here to make a donation.