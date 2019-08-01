Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets Patrick Sison
News

Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Aug 2019 12:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHSIDE man found with an unauthorised supply of the prescription-only pain killer, oxycodone, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had sourced the drug for his mother, for a painful condition.

"Are you a doctor?" Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked the 26-year-old on Monday.

"No," said Dylan James Bouveng.

"Probably not a good idea," Mr Callaghan told him.

Bouveng pleaded guilty to possessing the drug and seven meth pipes, in a car he was driving at Cooloola Cove on June 29. He was fined $500.

gympie court gympie crime oxycodone
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When to snag a piece of Coffs’ major development

    premium_icon REVEALED: When to snag a piece of Coffs’ major development

    News Works on the first stages of the $100-million senior living community and care facility will soon begin.

    Schoolgirl hungry for more after third state title win

    premium_icon Schoolgirl hungry for more after third state title win

    Surfing Young surfer attempting to win state title in Queensland

    Court battle over controversial DA terminated

    premium_icon Court battle over controversial DA terminated

    News The legal battle over a controversial development has stalled.

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards