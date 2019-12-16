Menu
Crime

Mother’s heartbreak for alleged one-punch victim son

by Alister Thomson
16th Dec 2019 7:55 AM
THE mother of an alleged one-punch victim in Broadbeach has revealed the immense struggle the 21-year-old is facing as he fights for his life in Gold Coast University Hospital.

Zac Longfield suffered critical head injuries after he was alleged to have been involved in a fight in Broadbeach around 2.40am on November 30.

Mr Longfield was out celebrating his 21st birthday at the time and following the assault was put into an induced coma.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokeswoman last night said he remains in a stable condition.

Zac Longfield, 21, (pictured with mum Tina Gogerly) remains in Gold Coast University Hospital after an alleged one-punch attack at Broadbeach. Picture: Facebook
Zac Longfield, 21, (pictured with mum Tina Gogerly) remains in Gold Coast University Hospital after an alleged one-punch attack at Broadbeach. Picture: Facebook


A post on Friday from Zac's mother Tina Gogerly on a GoFundMe page set up to support his recovery said he was still on life support and "heavily medicated".

"Physically the damage to his brain will only be clarified when he has the chance to show us," Ms Gogerly wrote.

"His heart rate, blood pressure and temperature is constantly spiking and may be a condition called storming but expected with brain injuries. His pneumonia is settling and lungs are regularly being suctioned as he can't do this himself.

"He is having steroids to reduce the swelling in airways so when he's given the chance again he can hopefully breathe by himself.

"His body is thinner but his age and fitness is his biggest asset for recovery."

The GoFundMe page has raised $26,595 so far towards the target of $100,000.

