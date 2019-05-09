Mother's Day at The Plantation Hotel

CHEERS TO MUM: Treat Mum to a cocktail from the extensive cocktail menu at The Plantation Hotel.

CHEERS TO MUM: Treat Mum to a cocktail from the extensive cocktail menu at The Plantation Hotel. MarianVejcik

THE Plantation Hotel is one of Coffs Harbour's most iconic pubs affectionately known as The Planto, is in the CBD and offers everything from gourmet salads to mouth-watering steaks on its extensive a la carte menu, and nightly specials, plus the budget-friendly menu available seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

For Mother's Day, The Planto is open from 12pm with special a Mother's Day menu and desserts, and a free glass of wine or bubbles with every meal purchased for mums.

Or why not treat Mum to a cocktail from the amazing cocktail menu.

Try a Toblerone with Frangelico, Kahlua, Baileys, chocolate syrup, and milk; a Midori Splice, with Midori, Malibu, Pineapple Juice, and coconut cream; or the classic Cosomopolitan with Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime, and Cranberry Juice.

The Planto also caters for all events, big or small, with a private function room for hire equipped with a self-contained bar and full audio-visual facilities.