CHEERS TO MUM: Treat Mum to a cocktail from the extensive cocktail menu at The Plantation Hotel.
Mother's Day at The Plantation Hotel

8th May 2019 5:30 AM

THE Plantation Hotel is one of Coffs Harbour's most iconic pubs affectionately known as The Planto, is in the CBD and offers everything from gourmet salads to mouth-watering steaks on its extensive a la carte menu, and nightly specials, plus the budget-friendly menu available seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

For Mother's Day, The Planto is open from 12pm with special a Mother's Day menu and desserts, and a free glass of wine or bubbles with every meal purchased for mums.

Or why not treat Mum to a cocktail from the amazing cocktail menu.

Try a Toblerone with Frangelico, Kahlua, Baileys, chocolate syrup, and milk; a Midori Splice, with Midori, Malibu, Pineapple Juice, and coconut cream; or the classic Cosomopolitan with Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime, and Cranberry Juice.

The Planto also caters for all events, big or small, with a private function room for hire equipped with a self-contained bar and full audio-visual facilities.

