Motherhood and great leadership

I AM enormously happy the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, is pregnant.

She is a powerful example to young women of not having to choose between motherhood and a position of power.

Young men and boys are also seeing the possibilities for themselves of one day being stay-at-home partners.

To the fear the country will fall apart during the six weeks' leave she's taking - many male prime ministers have had births in their families while in office.

They had stay-at-home partners just like Jacinda has in Clarke Gayford.

Prime ministers regularly have to take time off work through illness or overseas duties and their respective countries are fine. This is why we have deputies.

All prime ministers have to eat, sleep, shut the office door at times and be with their families.

Jacinda Ardern has not only increased Paid Parental Leave in New Zealand but is also modelling the benefits of using the PPL scheme wisely.

Many couples, including same-sex couples, decide who'll raise the children according to their respective pay scales and levels of responsibilities, if they are lucky enough to be able to have one partner stay at home.

If we submit to supporting women in the workforce, then we need to support them to the highest levels of government and industry.

We're just catching up on policies Scandinavian countries have in place.

