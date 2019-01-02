Community grieves for mother, daughter electrocuted on farm

The rural property at Tumoulin, near Ravenshoe in Far North Queensland, where a mother and her 10-year-old daughter were electrocuted in a tragic accident on New Year's Eve.

A CLOSE-KNIT Tablelands community has rallied around a grieving family after the terrible loss of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were electrocuted on New Year's Eve.

Juanita Bendel, 39 and Ava Cole, who had been a student at St Teresa's Primary School in Ravenshoe, were killed at their Eriksen Rd farm at Tumoulin.

Tablelands Regional Council Mayor Joe Paronella said it was a "dreadful situation" and an "awful shock for everyone".

Juanita and Ava were well known and well liked in the community.

"It's a tragedy… and very sad loss," Cr Paronella said.

"It just highlights how careful we have to be at all times.

"The Ravenshoe community is a very supportive community and I'm sure that there will definitely be people there for the family."

Division 2 Councillor Annette Haydon, who knew the family, was still in shock.

"Juanita always had the biggest smile on her face. She was always happy to talk to you," she said.

"These are terrible circumstances.

The tragedy occurred about 11am on Monday.

Police say that at the time they were connecting a battery charger to a semi-trailer inside a shed.

A police spokesman said there was also some indication that a cable had been fixed from an electric fence to the semi-trailer.

Superintendent Geoff Sheldon said it is believed a family member had strung the wire to the vehicle.

"They had attached a wire to a truck bull bar and tied it to a stump to keep some horses from straying," Supt Sheldon said.

"Later a battery charger was attached to the truck... the truck has become electrified.

"Mother and daughter were out picking vegetables and later touched the wire and have been electrocuted.

"There was another child present and she received minor injuries."

He said Ms Bendel and Ava were found around lunchtime.

"The husband has found them, he had come back for the farm for lunch; he too received a sizeable shock," he said

"He began to give CPR ... paramedics tried to resuscitate both mother and child but efforts were negative and they both died at a the scene.

"This struck at the heart of the community. Everyone knew them and came to help at a time of crisis and have all been horrendously effected.

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating the incident and police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

This comes just months after the tragic death of Tablelands teen Angus Poggioli, who was electrocuted on September 7 on a property at Tolga.

The 15-year-old was killed and his cousin Daniel Cross, 15, was seriously hurt after they accidentally touched a powerline with an irrigation sprinkler system they were moving during a hunting trip about 6pm.

Last year Workplace Health and Safety were investigating at least four farm-related fatalities.