Mother to stand trial for alleged mugging spree

A WOMAN accused of playing a role in a spree of armed robberies across Coffs Harbour is set to stand trial.

Police allege the muggings took place on December 27, 2017.

Officers arrested then 35-year-old Karyn Anderson and 23-year-old Nicholas Grothkopp that night.

A day earlier, Anderson allegedly hired a white Kia Cerato that was used as a getaway vehicle during the spree, the agreed facts state.

Anderson drove Grothkopp to the Jetty Foreshore car park at around 9.50am the next morning, it's alleged, where Grothkopp exited the vehicle and attempted to rob a man.

Another unknown male pulled Grothkopp from the man and told the pair to leave, the Coffs Harbour Local Court has been told.

At 10.30am, Anderson then allegedly pulled over by a man who was walking along Harbour Dr.

Grothkopp is said to have exited the vehicle and - armed with a machete - told the man to hand over his wallet.

The pair allegedly drove away with around $70-$120.

It's alleged they then stopped at Elizabeth St when Grothkopp walked to a bus stop where two men were waiting.

Wearing a balaclava, Grothkopp approached the men and allegedly lifted the machete above one of them, bearing down and stopping just 20-30cm above his head, police facts revealed.

Allegedly taking around $75 from the pair as well as some of their property, Grothkopp then walked towards a German national who was busy with his luggage, attempting to leave the area after witnessing the armed robberies.

Grothkopp tapped his backpack with the machete before allegedly stealing the bag, which contained items such as 'beat' headphones, a Go Pro camera, a speaker, Ray Bans sunglasses, USBs, a Samsung phone, a wallet, German ID and bank cards, as well as some cash.

At around 11.50pm that night, police began following the pair who were driving down Donn-Patterson Dr.

With Anderson's 14-year-old son in the car, the pair were pulled over and arrested.

Anderson has told the court she wasn't aware of the armed robberies Grothkopp had allegedly committed that day.

She is set to stand trial at Coffs Harbour District Court on March 11 for the armed robbery of the man at Harbour Dr and for three charges of being an accessory after the fact, having allegedly harboured, maintained and assisted Grothkopp in the crimes.

She appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday and was refused bail.

Anderson's charges for the alleged armed robberies of the three men at the bus stop near Elizabeth St were withdrawn.