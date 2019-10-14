Mother remembers 'baby girl' killed in Bellingen crash

REST IN PEACE: Amy Green was the woman who was killed in the car crash near Bellingen yesterday.

THE mother of the woman killed in yesterday's fatal crash near Bellingen has remembered her 'baby girl' and the cherished last day she spent with her.

Amy Green was found dead by emergency services after a Mitsubishi 4WD hit a tree on Waterfall Way about 6.30am Sunday.

Her mother Ingrid Behmer took to Facebook to tribute her daughter.

"RIP my beautiful daughter Amy Green," Ms Behmer wrote.

"So glad I gave you a hug and said I love you yesterday. Yesterday was a beautiful day. Can't believe you are gone today.

"I accepted who you where because a mother's love for her children. You were my baby girl, I will miss you my baby girl.

"Fly high with the angels now."

A report is being prepared for the coroner.