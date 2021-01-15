Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

The crash took place in Dundurrabin, inland of Coffs Harbour, in October last year.

The case against a local woman accused of drink-driving in a crash which left her seven-year-old daughter with life-threatening injuries continues in court.

The 28-year-old woman, who cannot be named, is facing a string of charges including dangerous and negligent driving over the incident which took place inland of Coffs Harbour late last year.

In court this week, she pleaded guilty to a drink-driving incident in the weeks prior to the crash.

Emergency services were called to Armidale Rd in Dundurrabin on the afternoon of October 22, after a Holden Commodore left the road and hit a tree.

Police alleged the driver managed to free herself, and her young passenger was extricated and flown to Brisbane Children’s hospital with serious head injuries.

The woman allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Dorrigo Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.067.

Police said the woman was then taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital under police guard for observation, and following her release she was charged with several offences.

These included dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving, driving with low range PCA, driving while suspended, use unregistered motor vehicle, and use uninsured motor vehicle.

The woman, who was granted bail in October, had her case listed in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

She also faced court for the traffic-related offences which she had been charged with prior to the day of the crash.

She pleaded guilty to these charges, which included drive with middle range PCA and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.

She will be sentenced for these offences at Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 9. The crash-related charges were also adjourned for mention on this date.