Mother of five defrauded Afterpay out of thousands

She fraudulently used other people’s accounts on the online payments system to buy goods to buy drugs to fuel her ice addiction.

A northside mother of five used other people's Afterpay account to buy thousands of dollars' worth of goods from major chains across Brisbane and stole hundreds worth of goods from Kmart to fuel her gram a day ice addiction.

Taylar Anna Appleton pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to 20 charges including fraud, attempted fraud and stealing.

The court heard over an eight-month period Appleton, 27, used Afterpay accounts that other people owned to purchase $3497.48 worth of goods from Supercheap, Big W, Rebel Sport, Sports Co, Target and Athletes Foot.

The owners of the Afterpay accounts reported the fraudulent sales and were refunded.

Appleton, a mother of five, was identified on CCTV carrying out the offences.

In December, after she had been charged with the fraud and attempted fraud charges, Appleton and other woman entered Kmart Chermside where they loaded their trolley up with $750 worth of clothing and household items.

Appleton's lawyer Liam Crowley said his client had experienced a relapse of a long-term drug addiction and did not remember committing the crimes.

"She simply doesn't recall many of the events," he said.

"She was blacked out for much of the period."

Mr Crowley said Appleton was using a gram of ice every day during the period. He said Appleton either traded the goods for drugs, or sold them to buy drugs.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Appleton had no criminal history for the past five years which indicated if she got control of her drug problem she could stay out of trouble.

Appleton was placed on probation and ordered to repay $750 to Kmart and $3497.48 to Afterpay.

