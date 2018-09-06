Menu
Mother of all man flu hit me like a tonne of bricks

Matty Holdsworth
by
6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
ANYONE else been struck down by the mother of all man flu?

Be it the Ekka flu, the black plague or just that measly, stubborn man flu but there is no denying.

There is something fowl in the air.

I'm not one who normally gets sick badly, but for what feels like the past month, I've been hit like a tonne of bricks.

It started with a lump in the throat which turned into a 20-durries a day cough, then the nose went all runny and sore, the eyes itched and the energy depleted.

Know what I mean? Sound familiar?

While I have narrowed down the source to my woes - my best mate who had a chest infection (you're welcome) - there seems little I can do.

Doctors say it's a virus and to "rest" - but that's something easier said than done.

When you work full-time, play sport three nights a week, rest is the last thing I can or want to do.

So I guess I'm stuck with it.

It's gotten so bad a colleague's even suggested maybe whether it's "that time of the month" for me.

While I type this I can hear the victims around me, it's claimed three in my vicinity.

If I passed this on, my sincere apologies.

It got me thinking, so I did some digging and influenza rates are up.

The average amount of influenza presentations to Sunshine Coast University Hospital per week in 2017 was 24.

In the past two weeks, it's been 60 and 51 respectively.

So it's not just me, there is something in the air.

But what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. Right?

The Sunshine Coast Daily

    Local Partners