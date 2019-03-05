Mum wakes to news of son’s death after horror crash

Labourer John Pagakis has been charged over the crash. Picture: Facebook

THE mother of a schoolboy killed in a horror multi-car crash has woken from her induced coma and been told the distressing news her son did not make it.

The mother-of-two is said to be "numb" with grief after she was last night told the heartbreaking news her 12-year-old died at the scene in Baulkham Hills after their stationary car took the brunt of the pileup at the M2 exit.

"She now knows, she's taking it hard, she says she feels numb," a relative said.

"Her family have arrived in Australia to be with her. Her husband has been with her in hospital, he's very sad and very shocked.

"He was driving the car and somehow didn't get injured and had to watch from the road while the family was pulled out of the wreckage."

Detectives are investigating whether the motorist accused of causing the six-car pileup, labourer John Pagakis, was rushing to a dinner date with his partner.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene after the Holden Captiva he was travelling in with his family was hit.

The mother and sister, five, were critically injured but are now stable at Westmead and The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

It is alleged road worker Pagakis, 34, rang his girlfriend of one month minutes before the crash. He was on his way to meet her for dinner.

"He called me at 7pm and said 'babe, I'm on my way, I'll see you in 20 minutes'" the 26-year-old woman said.

"I never heard back from him after that, he had booked a restaurant and was excited about seeing me, we've only been dating a month and saw each other three times a week.

"The police came to my house to interview me, I feel so bad for Yiannis (John).

Lawyer Peter Proctor asked for an adjournment when representing John Pagakis at Parramatta Local Court on Monday. Picture: Monique Harmer

"I've never seen him drive badly, he's a really nice guy, something must have happened to cause the crash."

Police allege the road worker was speeding in his Holden Commodore on his way to meet his girlfriend in Bossley Park, 30 minutes drive from where he crashed, when his car became airborne and smashed into six stationary cars as it exited the motorway at 7pm.

It's believed his Commodore hit a median strip, crossed northbound lanes, hit a second median strip and then the stationary Holden Captiva and a Land Rover.