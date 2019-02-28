Menu
DOORS CLOSING: Mother Nature's Coffs Harbour in Orlando St.
News

Mother Nature's takes its course

Wendy Andrews
by
28th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
WITH the doors closing today at noon the writing is on the wall for this long-standing local business.

Mother Nature's, at 191 Orlando St, with the distinctive colourful mural, has announced it is closing its Coffs Harbour store.

From Jonathan apples to Williams pears and Valencia oranges, this has been the one-stop shop to get your fresh fruit and veg but today marks the end of an era.

On Mother Nature's Facebook page management posted: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce that at noon today Mother Nature's in Coffs Harbour will be closing the doors.

"We have invested substantial resources - financial, physical and emotional - into the business but at the end of the day the stark reality is that you can't continue to lose money week after week.

"We have decided that the best course of action is to concentrate on our smaller and profitable Woolgoolga operation and to continue with our wholesale business out of smaller premises.

"We will be continuing to pursue our plans for the establishment of the Coffs Coast Co-op and look forward to working with the community on getting this established.

Shelves will be empty from today.
"Thank you to all of our suppliers for their support.

"To our customers thank you for your loyalty and continuing support; we look forward to seeing some of you at our Woolgoolga store. To the staff, all I can say is sorry and thank you for your efforts in trying to turn things around.”

At this stage the newly opened Woolgoolga store continues to operate.

