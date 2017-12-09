Menu
Mother nature provides a spectacular overnight light show

Mathew Crockett was up in the wee hours of the morning to capture this great image of the lightning storm approaching Coffs Harbour.
Brad Greenshields
by

THE storm that came through the Coffs Coast last night huffed and puffed but it didn't blow anybody's house in.

While the Bureau of Meteorology recorded only 1.8mm of rain falling at Coffs Harbour between 1.30am and 2.45am, the light show that accompanied the rain was spectacular.

Self confessed night owl Mathew Crockett made his way to the Beacon Hill lookout where he captured the beauty of the lightning storm approaching Coffs Harbour from the south-west.

Today's forecast for a high chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening and a top of 26 degrees. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that a thunderstorm likely, possibly severe while it will be a windy day with a strong 25 to 40 km/h breeze coming from the south.

If you have any great storm photos, email them to advocate@coffscoastadvocate.com.au.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coffs harbour lightning storm lightning strikes

