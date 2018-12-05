Mother-daughter duo set sights on Coffs

AUSTRALIA'S largest day spa, endota, will officially open its doors in Coffs Harbour early next year.

Capitalising on the increased foot traffic brought about from the opening of Kmart, young entrepreneur Holly Jackson said she was excited to open the franchise on the upper floor of Coffs Central.

The 20-year-old, in partnership with her mother, has been running the endota spa in Port Macquarie over the past two years.

"Myself and my mum became partners when I was straight out of school, my parents call me their little apprentice,” Holly said.

"I was 17 when I first interviewed to become a franchisee for endota, my mum comes from an accounting background so she's definitely a role model. It's been such a beautiful journey and we're so excited to open our Coffs Harbour spa.

"Coffs is similar to Port but it is bigger I feel, yet it's still a lovely coastal town. Coffs Central really appealed to us about 12 months ago. A lot of services are going into shopping centres now, and we did find a lot of our demographic is from Coffs.”

Holly said the spa will offer a range of certified organic products, and will provide services including massages, facials, pedicures, waxes, spray tans and more.

"We're making sure we're putting natural ingredients on the body, and becoming a haven for women where they can disconnect to reconnect. We're always giving to other people and it's nice to be able to shut off, even if it's just for an hour treatment. Women need to feel nurtured themselves,” she said.

Holly is running a pop-up store featuring a range of products and gift vouchers in Coffs Central until December 23.