Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Holly Jackson at Endota Spa's pop-up shop in Coffs Central.
Holly Jackson at Endota Spa's pop-up shop in Coffs Central. Rachel Vercoe
Business

Mother-daughter duo set sights on Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
by
5th Dec 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S largest day spa, endota, will officially open its doors in Coffs Harbour early next year.

Capitalising on the increased foot traffic brought about from the opening of Kmart, young entrepreneur Holly Jackson said she was excited to open the franchise on the upper floor of Coffs Central.

The 20-year-old, in partnership with her mother, has been running the endota spa in Port Macquarie over the past two years.

"Myself and my mum became partners when I was straight out of school, my parents call me their little apprentice,” Holly said.

"I was 17 when I first interviewed to become a franchisee for endota, my mum comes from an accounting background so she's definitely a role model. It's been such a beautiful journey and we're so excited to open our Coffs Harbour spa.

"Coffs is similar to Port but it is bigger I feel, yet it's still a lovely coastal town. Coffs Central really appealed to us about 12 months ago. A lot of services are going into shopping centres now, and we did find a lot of our demographic is from Coffs.”

Holly said the spa will offer a range of certified organic products, and will provide services including massages, facials, pedicures, waxes, spray tans and more.

"We're making sure we're putting natural ingredients on the body, and becoming a haven for women where they can disconnect to reconnect. We're always giving to other people and it's nice to be able to shut off, even if it's just for an hour treatment. Women need to feel nurtured themselves,” she said.

Holly is running a pop-up store featuring a range of products and gift vouchers in Coffs Central until December 23.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Royal Commission: MP says the hard work is about to start

    premium_icon Royal Commission: MP says the hard work is about to start

    Politics Page MP Kevin Hogan has his call for a supermarket and petrol pricing Royal Commission on the books, but he needs to win support.

    Australians lose more than $800,000 in ATO phone scam

    premium_icon Australians lose more than $800,000 in ATO phone scam

    News More than 37,000 ATO scams reported in one month.

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:20 PM
    Banks learn tough lessons as financial complaints soar

    Banks learn tough lessons as financial complaints soar

    Business More than 300 businesses a day complain about banks

    Fresh new look for local supermarket

    Fresh new look for local supermarket

    News Supermarket facelift to create 25 new jobs

    Local Partners