Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chaz Mostert enjoys the moment after taking pole position at the Winton SuperSprint round of the Supercars Championship in Benalla, Victoria.
Chaz Mostert enjoys the moment after taking pole position at the Winton SuperSprint round of the Supercars Championship in Benalla, Victoria.
Motor Sports

Mostert takes pole at Winton after McLaughlin's slip-up

25th May 2019 3:16 PM

FORD'S Chaz Mostert has claimed pole position for Saturday's 120km Supercars race at Winton Motor Raceway.

The Tickford Racing driver topped the time sheets in practice and carried that speed into qualifying with a fastest lap of one minute and 20.6224 seconds.

It's Mostert's second pole position of the year and his fifth at Winton.

He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by DJR Team Penske's Fabian Coulthard, who clocked a 1:20.8919 lap in changeable conditions at the 3km Victorian circuit.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin, who has claimed eight pole positions this year, will have to start from fifth on the grid.

The New Zealander made a slight mistake on the damp track during his flying lap at turn seven and was unable to recover in the final 10-minute portion of qualifying.

Holden's David Reynolds will start third alongside former champion James Courtney, with Mark Winterbottom joining McLaughlin on the third row of the grid.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team duo Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen will start 10th and 12th respectively after mixed qualifying performances.

Saturday's 120km race begins at 3.50pm (AEST).

- AAP

More Stories

chaz mostert david reynolds djr team penske fabian coulthard james courtney jamie whincup mark winterbottom red bull holden racing team scott mclaughlin shane van gisbergen supercars tickford racing winton supersprint
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: High spirits at Coffs Harbour Relay for Life 2019

    premium_icon PHOTOS: High spirits at Coffs Harbour Relay for Life 2019

    News LOCALS are currently pounding the surface at the Coffs Harbour Go Cart Track for the 2019 Relay for Life and are doing so with a smile on their face.

    Local pub upholds ranking as second most violent in NSW

    premium_icon Local pub upholds ranking as second most violent in NSW

    News The latest round of dangerous venues has been published.

    Gamblers spend millions on Coffs' pokies

    premium_icon Gamblers spend millions on Coffs' pokies

    News New data reveals just how much pubs and clubs are profiting.

    NOT PUCKING KIDDING: Ice hockey eyes off second coming

    premium_icon NOT PUCKING KIDDING: Ice hockey eyes off second coming

    News DEDICATED committee ready to revive ice hockey's glory days