Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leslie Gordon Sharp, now 51.
Leslie Gordon Sharp, now 51. FILE/Crimestoppers
News

'Most wanted' fugitive had a stash of weapons

John Weekes
by
11th Sep 2018 2:32 PM

A FUGITIVE once among Australia's most wanted criminals indulged in a wild crime spree on parole and had a weapon cache stashed in a forest.

Leslie Gordon Sharp, 51, was in court on Tuesday.

Sharp pleaded guilty after using doctored driver's licences and stashing firearms and drug-making equipment in a Sunshine Coast forest.

He was sentenced for multiple drug possession, stealing, and forgery offences.

Sharp was jailed in 1999 for crimes including attempted murder and sexual assault.

Released in January 2010, his parole was repeatedly cancelled in following years because he kept re-offending.

Sharp was also sentenced at Brisbane Supreme Court this week for dangerous driving, after speeding away from police and crossing double lines.

Prosecutor David Nardone said Sharp was "actively avoiding authorities" before he was detained in December 2015.

Mr Nardone said Sharp used an altered driving licence to complete a tenancy application.

The prosecutor said Sharp, when in custody, wrote to an associate about boxes stashed away "perhaps for future use upon his release".

Justice James Douglas said police found a pump-action shotgun and shortened rifle in the Yandina forest.

The Crown said a six-year sentence was appropriate for the latest offending.

Mr Nardone said Sharp made early guilty pleas and could be eligible for parole immediately.

The prosecutor said this might seem "generous", but Sharp already spent more than two years in custody.

Mr Nardone and defence counsel Simon Lewis both said it was unlikely Sharp would get parole immediately.

Sharp had several supporters in court, including some who provided references.

Mr Lewis said Sharp was working with a drug rehab group.

He said ice - a drug Sharp had not tried until a few years ago - influenced some of the offending.

Mr Lewis said Sharp moved to Townsville when he was a fugitive, attended the birth of a grandchild, and worked as a labourer.

In 2015, police and Crime Stoppers named Sharp as one of Australia's most wanted criminals.

Sharp was jailed for four years but given immediate parole eligibility. -NewsRegional

dangerous driving drivers licence drugs forgery fugitive guns justice james douglas leslie gordon sharp most wanted rehab scd court
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear their partner will be able to track down their residential addresses through their child’s My Health Record.

    Spring scorcher for NSW with temperatures to hit 29

    Spring scorcher for NSW with temperatures to hit 29

    Weather Time to put the heaters away

    Dedicated officer wants answers for grieving family

    premium_icon Dedicated officer wants answers for grieving family

    News Detective sergeant Ian Corcoran will appear on A Current Affair.

    Dick's pitch to support regional tourism operators

    premium_icon Dick's pitch to support regional tourism operators

    News DICK Smith is making a stand on behalf of mum and dad moteliers

    Local Partners