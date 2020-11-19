MOST WANTED: 7 people police need to speak with urgently

Police are hoping to speak with several people.

Police are hoping to speak with several people.

POLICE are looking to speak with seven people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Joshua Bolt

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Joshua Bolt who is currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 33-year-old Joshua Bolt, who was currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.

He may be in the Ballina, Wardell and Cabbage Tree Island areas.

Anyone with information relating to Joshua's current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you know this person?

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Cullen Street, Nimbin on October 22 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Cullen Street, Nimbin on Thursday the October 22 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information regarding this persons identity or whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Joseph Walker

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Joseph Walker, currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 38-year-old Joseph Walker, currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.

He may be in the Lismore area.

Anyone with information relating to Joseph's current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Christopher Creed

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Christopher Creed, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 29-year-old Christopher Creed, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Christopher may be in the Lismore, Ballina or Byron areas.

Anyone with information relating to Christopher's current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you know this person?

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Lennox Head on October 19 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Lennox Head on October 19 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information regarding this person's identity was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ca melia Buchanan

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Camelia Buchanan, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Police are seeking community assistance, especially in the Ballina area, to locate 32 year-old Camelia Buchanan, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information relating to Camelia's current whereabouts was urged to contact Ballina Police Station on 02 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Marlee Timery

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Marlee Timbery who is currently wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 26-year-old Marlee Timbery who was currently wanted by virtue of a Prison Warrant.

Marlee was believed to be in the Casino area.

Anyone with information about Marlee's current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.