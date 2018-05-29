Menu
OXFORD SCHOLAR: If you left just one dollar as a tip you might be seen as a bit of a skinflint.
Offbeat

Most tips only for treating taste buds

Greg White
by
29th May 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNLESS it's for great food or service at an eatery, Australians are generally repelled by the American system of leaving a tip for workers.

Unlike in the United States where even the best paid earn as little as $7.25 per hour and need tips to survive, tipping isn't an integral part of Australian culture but new finder.com.au research shows 1.8 million diners have felt obliged to tip anyway.

The survey shows one in nine felt pressured and half of these diners left a tip due to this.

However, 51 per cent said they simply refuse to tip with some respondents going so far as to say "we're not the United States” when asked for their reasoning.

Money expert Bessie Hassan says with a minimum wage of $18.29, Australians may not feel required to leave a bonus for hospitality staff.

"Most people dine out in the evening or on the weekends which are time periods often dominated by casual workers who receive a 25 per cent loading which boosts the minimum wage to over $22 per hour,” she said.

"Rather than tipping, Aussies may be more likely to thank staff or the venue on social media if they have a great experience, perhaps even leave a glowing online review.”

The research shows 22 per cent of Australian diners will tip but only if the service is exceptional with the main tipping destinations being at restaurants, cafes and taxis.

"If you feel compelled to tip you may want to shell out around 5-10 per cent of your total bill as a guide.

"While it's not expected it's certainly appreciated in service industries.”

Main places receiving tips

Restaurant 27.3%

Cafe 12.7%

Taxi 10.2%

Takeaway 8.1%

Hotels 4.6%

Pubs 4.3%

Coffs Coast Advocate

