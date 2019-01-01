Reptile expert talks down tall tales

HE'S often referred to as the 'snake catcher' but most of the time he is educating people about why the majority of snakes should simply be left alone.

Steve McEwan has had a lifelong involvement with reptiles. At the age of 15 he was working at the Gosford Reptile Park under the legendary Eric Worrell. He now lives on the Coffs Coast and holds a reptile exhibitors licence and travels the region with his Reptile World Display.

"When people call me it's generally a carpet or tree snake and its completely unnecessary to move it unless it's in the house. I tell people that these non-venomous snakes are actually good to keep around as they eat the rodents that venomous snakes also like to eat."

"If it's an Eastern Brown I'll be there in two seconds - but I'm not concerned about something that's harmless. There's a lot more things to be frightened about. Cross the road - be frightened."

With the summer months upon us snakes are more active and the inevitable tall tales of inflated numbers do the rounds.

"The numbers are the same this year - there is no increase of snakes. When I say that it pretty much stops the chat but if I said something about getting monstrous snakes at the moment everybody would be talking about monstrous snakes," he laughed.

He also laughed off a media report of monster funnel-webs on the rise with one newspaper headline describing it as an 'Eight-legged freak plague'.

"It's just a publicity stunt to get people through the doors (of the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast)."

The park is the only place in Australia that milks funnel-web spider venom to make into antivenene.

"Our funnel-webs are a different species and are nowhere near as venomous. If anybody gets bitten by what they believe is a funnel-web spider, or even just a black spider, do the same first aid as for snakes bites: immobilisation and compression."

You can contact 'the snake man' on 0411648562.