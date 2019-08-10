Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Most constructive COAG yet, say premiers

by Chris Calcino
10th Aug 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIFFERENT states, different views - but there was a rare feeling of unity to come out of yesterday's Council of Australian Governments meetings.

Every one of the premiers and chief ministers said it had been a constructive forum, with Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman going a step further and calling it "one of the most collaborative COAG meetings" he had attended.

"And I must say, I've attended more than anyone else at this table," he continued.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (left) shakes hands with Prime Minister Scott Morrison following a press conference with other heads of state at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, North Queensland, Friday, August 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Marc McCormack)
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (left) shakes hands with Prime Minister Scott Morrison following a press conference with other heads of state at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, North Queensland, Friday, August 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Marc McCormack)

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the focus on the country's growing skills and apprenticeships needs was a welcome addition to the forum.

"We have to change the way TAFE and vocational education, non-university pathways, are viewed," he said.

"This is a first-class option, not anything less than that.

"I make these points a lot - the infrastructure in Melbourne and across Victoria, it's being built by TAFE and VET-qualified people.

"We want to see more and more of them."

More Stories

australian politics coag scott morrison

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

    premium_icon VIDEO: Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

    News THE Northern Region has seen the highest number of fatalities in NSW, and 13 people have died on Coffs/Clarence roads this year alone

    Man to stand trial over alleged assaults on toddler

    premium_icon Man to stand trial over alleged assaults on toddler

    News The toddler was found to be suffering extensive bruising to his face and body when...

    Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

    premium_icon Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

    News Man accused of sexually abusing young girl over several years has case adjourned.

    REVEALED: How the Coffs Civic Space will progress to a build

    premium_icon REVEALED: How the Coffs Civic Space will progress to a build

    News Council says it's strenuously pursuing grant funding from government