Mosman swim coach ‘abused girl repeatedly,’ court told

Kyle Daniels leaving his home with his mother earlier this month. Picture: John Grainger

Kyle Daniels leaving his home with his mother earlier this month. Picture: John Grainger

A MOSMAN swim instructor ­accused of sexually abusing eight girls during their lessons allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old eight times in three weeks.

Detectives are sifting through hours of CCTV footage from the Mosman Swim Centre in its investigation of allegations made against former Knox Grammar school prefect Kyle Daniels.

Court documents state clean-cut Daniels, 20, a twin, is accused of sexually abusing the seven-year-old girl at the centre between October 24 and November 14, 2018.

Child Abuse Squad officers are analysing CCTV footage panning the centre's entrance, where he worked between 2018 and 2019, in a bid to corroborate the claims he committed 31 sexual offences on the eight girls, aged five to 10.

"Officers are analysing the CCTV footage taken at the entrance of the swimming pool to look at the comings and goings and check the claims stack up," a source close to the investigation said.

"We are still investigating allegations and talking to more witnesses."

Outside Mosman Swim Centre where the alleged incidents took place.

Kyle Daniels leaving his home with his mother earlier this month. Picture: John Grainger



He is also accused of indecently assaulting and committing an act of indecency against another seven-year-old eight times between September and November 2018 before allegedly sexually touching her on December 1.

Daniels is charged with having sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and inappropriately touching eight students he was teaching.

His last alleged sex offence was on February 2 - five weeks before his arrest on March 12.

Daniels' barrister Todd Alexis said his client will fight the allegations that he "strenuously denies".

The Sydney University student was granted bail last week and is subject to seven apprehended violence orders barring him from contacting or threatening the alleged victims

"He is relieved he got bail so he can now prepare to fight these allegations, which he strenuously denies. This is not a good time for the family," Mr Alexis said.

Daniels, a former student at $40,000-a-year Australia International School in Singapore, taught girls to swim at private school Ravenswood for three months in 2016 for a year before starting at the Mosman Swim Centre.

The school principle Anne Johnston said he was supervised throughout the 12 half lessons he taught at all times and no complaints were raised.

Kyle Daniels with his father James Daniels

Manly Local Court heard on Wednesday that after two sisters, aged six and eight, complained last June, Daniels was placed under close watch and put on a "cuddle ban'' and ordered not to hold children close to the groin or chest and keep his hands above water, the court heard.

He signed an internal swim school memo in August last year which spelled out the appropriate handling of children.

The charges against him include eight counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, six counts of intentionally sexually touch child under 10, and 14 counts of indecent assault person under 16 years of age.

The owner of the Mosman swim school has since changed its child safety policy, denouncing the claims as "horrific."

Mosman Swim Centre general manager Mike Conna insisted he acted swiftly, telling The Daily Telegraph: "I didn't sit on anything, I acted as soon as a complaint was made, I have been liaising with parents all along."

He later added in a statement the swim school would go "over and above" industry practise to ensure child safety and revealed swim staff will undergo Child Protection and Safety education through the sport's governing body Swimming Australia.

Kyle Daniels, 20, is facing charges of child sex abuse. He is a twin.

Mr Conna, a father of two young children from Balgowlah, said: "In light of these horrific claims involving a former instructor at the centre, we are introducing additional safety measures that go over and beyond industry practice, so parents can be assured children are as safe as possible".

"We have also provided counselling services for the team here as they are naturally distressed by the alleged events involving a former colleague."

He said the school was "deeply disturbed" by the allegations and the impact on the families involved.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from many of our members. We are, and remain, committed to the safe teaching of children's swimming," he said

"Safety is our priority and it is why, in 40 years of operation and 16 years in Mosman, we have taught thousands of children to swim safely and successfully.

"We follow the guidance of industry leading bodies and the law to ensure all of our staff and swim teachers have a NSW Government Working with Children Clearance, similar to what primary teachers hold.

"Our swim teachers also undertake Working with Children training. Our swim lessons are monitored by a Pool Deck Supervisor and many parents attend."

Daniels has been ordered to report to Manly police station daily as part of his strict bail conditions and remain at home between 6pm and 6am.

Kyle Daniels, 20, is barred from being employed as a swimming instructor or lifeguard.

His bail conditions also bar him from being employed as a swimming instructor or lifeguard or engaging in water sports where children under the age of 16 are present.

The case returns to court on May 8.