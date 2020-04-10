Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
News

Retirement home fire kills four

10th Apr 2020 7:20 AM

A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalised on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

Originally published as Moscow retirement home fire kills four

death fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News THE Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment in preventing the spread of the virus on the Northern Rivers.

        Pet dog killed by alleged illegal baiting program

        premium_icon Pet dog killed by alleged illegal baiting program

        News 1080 was detected in the dog’s stomach.

        Bowraville man charged with historic sexual assault

        premium_icon Bowraville man charged with historic sexual assault

        News The 56-year-old man was remanded in custody.

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education 260 NSW council childcare centres to avoid closure