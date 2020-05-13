‘Mosaic burn’ to reduce fuel loads

The mosaic burn aims to prevent wildfire running south onto the Valla Beach community while simultaneously maintaining natural ecosystems in the area.

SMOKE from a 'mosaic burn' may be visible across the region today.

The one-day hazard reduction burn is being carried out by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in conjunction with Rural Fire Service (RFS) at Jagun Nature Reserve near Valla Beach.

The 9-hectare Nuuguu Central Hazard Reduction burn will take place around 500m from Valla Beach village.

The low-intensity burn will reduce fuel loads in Jagun Nature Reserve and help protect properties from potential wildfire.

A hazard reduction burn on an adjacent block took place in 2016.

There may be minimal smoke impacts on residential properties as the wind is forecast to come from the west and will likely push smoke out to sea.

Smoke may be visible from towns around the region including from Valla Beach, Nambucca Heads and Urunga.

Jagun Nature Reserve and all trails bounded to the west by Oyster Creek then the North Coast Rail Line will be closed during the burn which is expected to start around 11am.

Hazard reduction program for 2020

NPWS hazard reduction program for 2020 is focused on essential burns in areas close to neighbours and important assets and to protect significant areas of habitat to ensure ongoing recovery of wildlife that was impacted by the summer bushfires.

Undertaking burns when conditions are right to ensure they are safe and effective is an important part of managing the potential risk of bushfire to communities and the environment before next summer.

All burns across NSW will continue to be coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.

Details on specific burns will be made available in advance on the Rural Fire Service website, 'Fires Near Me' app, and on NPWS Alerts website.

All hazard reduction burns over 50 hectares will be assessed by the NSW RFS in conjunction with NSW Health as required to ensure smoke impacts are minimised.

For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.

For up to date information on these, and other, planned hazard reduction activities, visit the Rural Fire Service.